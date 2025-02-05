Previous
FOR 5 - Out (but Not Far) by spanishliz
FOR 5 - Out (but Not Far)

Snow on my porch railing. Too cold to venture much farther today.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
I don't blame you. It looks very cold!
February 5th, 2025  
Liz Milne
@marlboromaam My weather app says minus ten.
February 5th, 2025  
