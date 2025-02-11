Sign up
Previous
Photo 2447
FOR11 - Vintage Camera
My dear niece gave me this beauty for Christmas a couple of years ago. It's just for show, but reminds me of the first camera I ever used, many decades ago.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th February 2025 7:22pm
Tags
vintage
,
camera
,
bw
,
for2025
,
bw-95
