FOR11 - Vintage Camera by spanishliz
Photo 2447

FOR11 - Vintage Camera

My dear niece gave me this beauty for Christmas a couple of years ago. It's just for show, but reminds me of the first camera I ever used, many decades ago.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
