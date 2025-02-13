Previous
FOR13 - Vintage Glass by spanishliz
Photo 2449

FOR13 - Vintage Glass

I can’t remember if this was from a service station giveaway or if it was a peanut butter container or something else, but I have had it a very long time.

Maple Leaf fans may recognize Tim Horton from before his name came to mean coffee shop. 😊🏒
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Very cool image of a very cool glass!
February 13th, 2025  
