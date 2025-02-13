Sign up
Photo 2449
FOR13 - Vintage Glass
I can’t remember if this was from a service station giveaway or if it was a peanut butter container or something else, but I have had it a very long time.
Maple Leaf fans may recognize Tim Horton from before his name came to mean coffee shop. 😊🏒
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
1
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th February 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
glass
,
hockey
,
bw
,
for2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Very cool image of a very cool glass!
February 13th, 2025
