Previous
Photo 2450
FOR14 - Vintage Teddy (with a Flash of Red)
Teddy is nearly as old as I am, so definitely vintage! He's wishing everybody a Happy Valentine's Day!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th February 2025 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
vintage
,
heart
,
teddy
,
teddy bear
,
valentine
,
for2025
Mags
ace
So sweet!
February 14th, 2025
