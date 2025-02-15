Previous
FOR15: Vintage Milk Bottle by spanishliz
Photo 2451

FOR15: Vintage Milk Bottle

Although it is from my hometown dairy, I found it in a shop on the other side of Ontario! I remember when the milkman (with his horse) brought our milk in these bottles.

The Scarborough Town Centre mug is vintage too, though younger than the bottle.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Days gone by. Nice vintage keepsake!
February 15th, 2025  
