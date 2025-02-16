Previous
FOR16 - Vintage Gravy Boat by spanishliz
Photo 2452

FOR16 - Vintage Gravy Boat

This is a survivor from the dinner set we used all throughout my childhood. I also have a plate or two, and my sister has other bits and pieces of the set.
16th February 2025

Liz Milne

Mags ace
A pretty pattern on your gravy boat!
February 16th, 2025  
