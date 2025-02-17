Previous
FOR17 - Composition by Jack Frost by spanishliz
FOR17 - Composition by Jack Frost

My window this morning
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love these patterns nature gave to us
February 17th, 2025  
