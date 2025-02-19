Sign up
Previous
Photo 2455
FOR19 - Cold Lines
Brr! Just popped outside to do something for today's word (lines), then realised it wasn't black and white, so have converted using Snapseed.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th February 2025 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
lines
,
cold
,
bw
,
snapseed
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Mags
ace
Very nice!
February 20th, 2025
