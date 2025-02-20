Sign up
Photo 2456
FOR20 - Shapes
The shape of this snowbank reminded me of the ones upon which I played King of the Castle as a child. (Converted to black and white using Snapseed.)
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
shape
,
bw
,
snowbank
,
snapseed
,
for2025
