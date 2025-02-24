Sign up
Previous
Photo 2460
FOR24 - In the Kitchen Drawer
It isn't really a junk drawer, as the items it contains are useful, but it isn't very tidy.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th February 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
drawer
,
cloth
,
bw
,
batteries
,
for2025
Marj
ace
Your drawer is a testament to the spirit of preparedness and resourcefulness. Nice in B & W
February 24th, 2025
