FOR26 - Pantry by spanishliz
Photo 2462

FOR26 - Pantry

I've cheated a bit as I don't really have a pantry, but this will do.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Looks about like mine. =)
February 26th, 2025  
