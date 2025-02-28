Sign up
Photo 2464
FOR28 - Dinnerware
Being on my own, I usually use the same plate and dish all the time. I do, however, have more - just in case I need them.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
0
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6690
photos
48
followers
60
following
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
1001
1309
1002
2463
520
1310
521
2464
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th February 2025 1:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plates
,
bw
,
dishes
,
tableware
,
dinnerware
,
for2025
,
feb25words
