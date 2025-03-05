Sign up
Photo 2469
Photo 2469
Yellow T-Shirt
I like to wear one of my yellow shirts on rainy days, or really cold ones in the winter, to lift my spirits.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6704
photos
48
followers
60
following
676% complete
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2467
1312
1005
523
2468
1006
1313
2469
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd March 2025 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
clothes
,
clothing
,
tshirt
,
rainbow2025
