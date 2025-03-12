Sign up
Previous
Photo 2476
Yellow Egg Yolk
Lunch yesterday in the preparation stage
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6721
photos
48
followers
60
following
678% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th March 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
food
,
egg
,
yolk
,
rainbow2025
Mags
ace
Nice one!
March 12th, 2025
