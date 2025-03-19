Previous
Yellow Bin by spanishliz
Photo 2483

Yellow Bin

You see these by parking lots and such, though I've never seen what is inside them. I believe they have something to do with snow clearance but could be wrong.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
680% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
I think you're right. I think they're for storing salt (/sand).
March 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact