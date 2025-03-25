Previous
Orange Soap Box by spanishliz
Orange Soap Box

The box contains three bars of Pears soap, which I discovered during lockdown was the best soap for my hands. Others dried out the skin badly with all the hand washing, to the extent that my knuckles would bleed. The Pears was, and is, more gentle.
25th March 2025

Liz Milne

