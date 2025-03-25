Sign up
Photo 2489
Orange Soap Box
The box contains three bars of Pears soap, which I discovered during lockdown was the best soap for my hands. Others dried out the skin badly with all the hand washing, to the extent that my knuckles would bleed. The Pears was, and is, more gentle.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
orange
,
soap
,
pears
,
rainbow2025
