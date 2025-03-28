Previous
Blue Stadium by spanishliz
Photo 2492

Blue Stadium

I took this photo of my TV screen whilst watching the Opening Day ceremony from SkyDome - whoops, Rogers Centre - yesterday. I won't mention the final score of the game.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
682% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice blue tones!
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact