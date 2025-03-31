Sign up
Photo 2495
Red Hat
This is a cosy winter hat that was produced in 2010 at the time of the Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st March 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
red
,
canada
,
olympics
,
maple leaf
,
rainbow2025
Mags
ace
Nice red hat!
March 31st, 2025
