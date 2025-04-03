Previous
Garfield and the Snow (Single Subject #3) by spanishliz
Photo 2498

Garfield and the Snow (Single Subject #3)

Garfield was not amused to be asked to pose on a cold metal railing with fresh snow on it, and in the background. I was not amused to see the snow in April!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

