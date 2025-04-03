Sign up
Photo 2498
Garfield and the Snow (Single Subject #3)
Garfield was not amused to be asked to pose on a cold metal railing with fresh snow on it, and in the background. I was not amused to see the snow in April!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd April 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
spring
,
railing
,
garfield
,
30-shots2025
