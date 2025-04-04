Sign up
Photo 2499
Experimental Garfield (Single Subject #4)
Garfield was helping me with the current black and white/long exposure challenge, by posing in dark places.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
garfield
,
long exposure
,
bw
,
bw-96
,
30-shots2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Nice low light capture, slow shutter capture
April 4th, 2025
