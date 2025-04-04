Previous
Experimental Garfield (Single Subject #4) by spanishliz
Experimental Garfield (Single Subject #4)

Garfield was helping me with the current black and white/long exposure challenge, by posing in dark places.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Liz Milne

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Nice low light capture, slow shutter capture
April 4th, 2025  
