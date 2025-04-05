Sign up
Previous
Photo 2500
Garfield by the Window (Single Subject #5)
He likes the window so much that he seems to be hugging it!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd April 2025 12:15pm
Tags
window
,
garfield
,
bw
,
30-shots2025
