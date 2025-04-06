Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2501
Patriotic Garfield (Single Subject #6)
Bet you didn’t know that he is Canadian eh! Well, my Garfield is anyway 😻
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6791
photos
49
followers
61
following
685% complete
View this month »
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Latest from all albums
2499
530
1036
1329
2500
1037
2501
1038
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd April 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
flag
,
canada
,
garfield
,
🇨🇦
,
30-shots2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close