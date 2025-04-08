Previous
Garfield Gives Advice (Single Subject #8) by spanishliz
Photo 2503

Garfield Gives Advice (Single Subject #8)

It's another exercise day, and Garfield thinks I should be using a resistance band for some of the exercises.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wise advice
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact