Previous
Photo 2503
Garfield Gives Advice (Single Subject #8)
It's another exercise day, and Garfield thinks I should be using a resistance band for some of the exercises.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6796
photos
49
followers
61
following
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
1037
2501
1038
531
1039
2502
1040
2503
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th April 2025 7:11am
Tags
garfield
,
30-shots2025
,
exercise band
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wise advice
April 8th, 2025
