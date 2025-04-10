Sign up
Previous
Photo 2505
Garfield Goes for a Ride (Single Subject #10)
This big wooden cat is ridden by Santa at Christmas time, but permission was granted for Garfield to go for a ride today.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th April 2025 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
cat
,
garfield
,
riding
,
30-shots2025
Mags
ace
Aww! How sweet!
April 10th, 2025
