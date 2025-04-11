Previous
Garfield Hugs Teddy (Single Subject #11) by spanishliz
Garfield Hugs Teddy (Single Subject #11)

Teddy loves hugs, so Garfield decided to give him one. Teddy was my single subject in April 2020.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Kelly Ann Gray
Garfield's express makes this particularly funny!
April 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
So cute
April 11th, 2025  
