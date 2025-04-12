Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2507
Garfield and Formula 1 (Single Subject #12)
I think he’s just pretending to be a fan because I am.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6810
photos
49
followers
61
following
686% complete
View this month »
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
Latest from all albums
1333
1042
1334
2505
1335
2506
1043
2507
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th April 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
garfield
,
f1
,
30-shots2025
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Make it so, Garfield!
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close