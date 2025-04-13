Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2508
Garfield Wants to Choose (Single Subject #13)
He wants to change the channel.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6814
photos
49
followers
61
following
687% complete
View this month »
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Latest from all albums
2505
1336
2506
1043
2507
1044
1337
2508
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th April 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
remote
,
garfield
,
30-shots2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
April 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close