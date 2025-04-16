Previous
Garfield in a Box (Single Subject #16) by spanishliz
Photo 2511

Garfield in a Box (Single Subject #16)

Like all cats, Garfield enjoys sitting in a box.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
687% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact