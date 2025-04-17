Previous
Sunny Garfield (Single Subject #17) by spanishliz
Photo 2512

Sunny Garfield (Single Subject #17)

Garfield is happy to see the sun and so am I! In the background you can see the roof of my garden shed, which was my very first single subject!
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking very content. =)
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact