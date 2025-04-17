Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2512
Sunny Garfield (Single Subject #17)
Garfield is happy to see the sun and so am I! In the background you can see the roof of my garden shed, which was my very first single subject!
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6827
photos
49
followers
61
following
688% complete
View this month »
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Latest from all albums
1339
1340
1047
534
2510
2511
1048
2512
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th April 2025 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shed
,
garfield
,
30-shots2025
Mags
ace
Looking very content. =)
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close