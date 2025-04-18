Sign up
Previous
Photo 2513
Garfield and Friends (Single Subject #18)
Garfield and Tiny Teddy have been playing together, alongside Frosty.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6830
photos
49
followers
61
following
688% complete
View this month »
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
Latest from all albums
534
2510
2511
1048
1341
2512
1342
2513
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th April 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
garfield
,
snowman
,
frosty
,
tiny teddy
,
30-shots2025
