Previous
Garfield and the Lilac (Single Subject #19) by spanishliz
Photo 2514

Garfield and the Lilac (Single Subject #19)

Garfield wanted to enjoy some Spring-like weather, so he came outside and posed with another former single subject, my lilac.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact