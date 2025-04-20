Previous
Garfield Found an Easter Egg (Single Subject #20) by spanishliz
Photo 2515

Garfield Found an Easter Egg (Single Subject #20)

Happy Easter! The egg is one I made when I was about six, that my mother kept safe for decades, before it came back into my possession.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
JackieR ace
What an heirloom
April 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet and a lovely little treasure.
April 20th, 2025  
