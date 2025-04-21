Sign up
Previous
Photo 2516
Garfield Outdoors (Single Subject #21)
In response to a get pushed challenge by Francoise, Garfield came outside with me, but we did not go very far because it is still raining and neither of us wanted to get wet! You can see the puddles!
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st April 2025 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoors
,
rain
,
garfield
,
30-shots2025
,
getpushedspanishliz
,
get-pushed-664
Liz Milne
ace
Here's my first attempt
@francoise
- I'll hope for better weather tomorrow and maybe venture a bit farther afield.
April 21st, 2025
