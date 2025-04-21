Previous
Garfield Outdoors (Single Subject #21) by spanishliz
Photo 2516

Garfield Outdoors (Single Subject #21)

In response to a get pushed challenge by Francoise, Garfield came outside with me, but we did not go very far because it is still raining and neither of us wanted to get wet! You can see the puddles!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Here's my first attempt @francoise - I'll hope for better weather tomorrow and maybe venture a bit farther afield.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact