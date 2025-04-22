Sign up
Photo 2517
Garfield and the Fish (Single Subject #22)
Garfield came with me on my walk today, and wanted to check out the fish on the schoolyard fence.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2025 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
fence
,
garfield
,
30-shots2025
,
get-pushed-664
Liz Milne
ace
For our get pushed challenge from Francoise
@francoise
Garfield got a bit more adventurous today.
April 22nd, 2025
