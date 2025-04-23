Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2518
Garfield and St George's Day (Single Subject #23)
Garfield found a flag! We always can remember St George's Day, because it is also my niece's birthday! Off to phone her now!
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6845
photos
50
followers
63
following
689% complete
View this month »
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Latest from all albums
1345
1346
1052
2516
1347
1053
2517
2518
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd April 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
garfield
,
st george
,
30-shots2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close