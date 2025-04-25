Sign up
Photo 2520
Garfield and the Comic Strip (Single Subject #25)
Look what Garfield found! Not sure I like the message, though it stems from his having read something about sweets not being good for you.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th April 2025 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newspaper
,
garfield
,
funnies
,
comic strip
,
30-shots2025
