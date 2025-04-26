Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
Garfield the Stowaway (Single Subject #26)
He knows I'm going out and tried to stow away in my pocket! Best if he stays home, however, as my niece's little dog might mistake him for one of her toys.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6860
photos
50
followers
63
following
690% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th April 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garfield
,
pocket
,
selfie
,
30-shots2025
