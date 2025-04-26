Previous
Garfield the Stowaway (Single Subject #26) by spanishliz
Photo 2521

Garfield the Stowaway (Single Subject #26)

He knows I'm going out and tried to stow away in my pocket! Best if he stays home, however, as my niece's little dog might mistake him for one of her toys.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact