Previous
Photo 2522
Garfield and Precious (Single Subject #27)
Precious was my single subject a few years ago, and Garfield wanted a picture with each of my previous subjects. He had to pose with the rock that my friend painted for me, with a likeness of Precious, of course.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th April 2025 8:03pm
Tags
rock
,
garfield
,
precious
,
30-shots2025
