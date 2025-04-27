Previous
Garfield and Precious (Single Subject #27) by spanishliz
Photo 2522

Garfield and Precious (Single Subject #27)

Precious was my single subject a few years ago, and Garfield wanted a picture with each of my previous subjects. He had to pose with the rock that my friend painted for me, with a likeness of Precious, of course.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

