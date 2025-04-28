Previous
Garfield and the Fruit (Single Subject #28) by spanishliz
Photo 2523

Garfield and the Fruit (Single Subject #28)

Garfield has decided that it is his job to help me with my Get Pushed photos, at least this month. This time @northy asked me to do something with food.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Here's my first attempt at my challenge from @northy
April 28th, 2025  
