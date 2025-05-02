Sign up
Photo 2527
Half Sky, Half House
So, the tree's taking up part of the sky, but I thought it worked.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
cloud
,
house
,
cedar
,
mayhalf-2025
Marj
Yes, The division line enhances the contrast. Lovely
May 2nd, 2025
