Half White, Half Red by spanishliz
Photo 2530

Half White, Half Red

My get pushed challenge from francoise this week is to do a super close up that fits the half and half theme. This is a closeup of Teddy's "I Love Hugs" sweater.
5th May 2025

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Liz Milne ace
My first, somewhat fuzzy, attempt at an extreme closeup half and half, as requested by @francoise for get pushed.
May 5th, 2025  
