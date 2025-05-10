Previous
Half Greenery, Half Old Chimney by spanishliz
Photo 2535

Half Greenery, Half Old Chimney

It's my chimney, but my new furnace doesn't make use of it.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
694% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact