Photo 2535
Half Greenery, Half Old Chimney
It's my chimney, but my new furnace doesn't make use of it.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th May 2025 11:59am
Tags
chimney
,
greenery
,
mayhalf-2025
,
nomowmay-25
