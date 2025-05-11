Previous
Half Tree Trunk, Half Old Chimney by spanishliz
Photo 2536

Half Tree Trunk, Half Old Chimney

It's the same chimney from yesterday, and the bark of my cedar tree.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
