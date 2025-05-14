Sign up
Previous
Photo 2539
Half Railing with Bird, Half Lilac
The halves aren't as well defined as some are, but it works for me.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6921
photos
48
followers
62
following
695% complete
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2537
1367
1072
1073
1368
2538
1369
2539
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th May 2025 9:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
railing
,
dove
,
lilac
,
mayhalf-2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Waiting on you to feed it. Lovely shot.
May 14th, 2025
