Half Yard, Half Deck, with Chipmunk by spanishliz
Photo 2540

Half Yard, Half Deck, with Chipmunk

Spotted this little guy out my back door window, just sitting there enjoying a peanut.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Cute shot
May 15th, 2025  
