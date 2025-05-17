Sign up
Previous
Photo 2542
Half Long Grass and Dandelions, Half Lilac
Taken from my front porch, of lowest limb of lilac bush in front of the in-need-of-mowing-soon lawn.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
grass
,
dandelion
,
lawn
,
lilac
,
mayhalf-2025
,
nomowmay-25
