Photo 2547
Half Wet, Half Dry
Tree trunk spotted on my walk this rainy morning.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
dry
,
wet
,
mayhalf-2025
Mags
ace
What a difference!
May 22nd, 2025
