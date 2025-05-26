Previous
Half Blue Sky, Half Sunny Treetops by spanishliz
Photo 2551

Half Blue Sky, Half Sunny Treetops

Finally! After days of rain today has been mostly sunny!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz

