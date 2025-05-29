Sign up
Previous
Photo 2554
Half Drain, Half Maple Keys
On this rainy morning (another one!), lots of maple keys had gathered by the side of this drain.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
rain
,
maple
,
drain
,
key
,
maple keys
,
mayhalf-2025
