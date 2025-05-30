Previous
Half Yew Bush, Half Other Leaves by spanishliz
Photo 2555

Half Yew Bush, Half Other Leaves

I'm not quite sure what the others are, though I know they sometimes grow where I don't want them.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact